ERA Priority Real Estate and Fiesta Tequila will be sponsoring a Pink Drink Night at from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Fiesta Tequila Mexican Restaurant.
All of the proceeds will be given to Paint Gillette Pink, which helps local cancer patients with their treatment costs.
