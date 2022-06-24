The Gillette Police Department is investigating a theft where more than 1,000 feet of copper wire was stolen from a local company.
A 43-year-old man reported that $39,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from Cyclone Drilling early Thursday morning. Police learned that 1,280 feet of wire was taken from the company’s lot some time between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Thursday, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.