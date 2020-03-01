A 34-year-old Glendo woman faces more than four dozen felony charges for allegedly falsely billing Medicaid $24,000 for respite care and companion services she provided for two children between Aug. 31, 2017, and Aug. 16, 2018.
Ciara Coleman, who was arrested Wednesday, has been charged with 26 counts of providing assistance by misrepresentation, which alleges she knowingly made a misrepresentation or false statement or disclosed a material fact in providing medical assistance in the amount of $500 or more under the Wyoming Medical Assistance and Services Act.
Coleman also has been accused of 25 counts of forgery and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.
All three crimes are felonies in Wyoming and are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Coleman provided services to participants in the Community Choices Waiver program, which is part of Wyoming Home and Community-Based Services. The program is a supplement to assistance that is available to people through Medicaid.
The program provides case management and many types of in-home services.
In 2018, Coleman was providing respite care for a 9-year-old boy. On Aug. 30, 2018, the boy’s mother called the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which is under the state Attorney General’s Office, after noticing some inaccuracies in Coleman’s reported hours.
Three days earlier, the mother got a call from Aces$, a financial management services company enrolled with Wyoming Medicaid, saying that her Community Choices Waiver budget had a negative balance.
The mother got documentation from the company and found some inaccuracies in Coleman’s reported hours. She said Coleman was only scheduled to provide care to the boy for 15 hours a week or 30 hours per pay period. Starting in May 2018, Coleman’s hours began to increase from 30 hours every two weeks to 50 hours, then 80 hours every two weeks, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The mother also said Coleman billed Medicaid for services from July 1-6, 2018, while the family was on vacation. She did not approve Coleman’s hours for those dates and believed that the signature on the time sheet for those dates had been forged, according to the affidavit.
The mother said Coleman texted her Aug. 27, saying she messed up on her time sheets and claimed Coleman admitted to falsifying the time sheets “because of financial hardships.”
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit then opened an investigation.
From Nov. 1, 2017, to April 30, 2018, Coleman’s respite billing averaged 11 hours per week. After May 1, her respite claims increased to 23 hours per week. Based on the mother’s estimate that Coleman was authorized to bill up to 15 hours of service per week, an auditor found that between May 1 and Aug. 2, Coleman overbilled Medicaid for 110 hours of services.
On Feb. 28, 2019, the boy’s parents met with investigators. The mother reviewed the time sheets that Coleman submitted to Aces$ and said she never signed the documents, even though her signatures were on the sheets, and she believed Coleman had forged her signature.
The investigation found that Medicaid paid Coleman $1,841 for services not rendered, $3,534 on time sheets using forged signatures, $74.40 for service overlap and $744 for vacation billing, for a total of $6,193.
Investigators then learned that Coleman worked with five other participants in the Community Choices Waiver program. An auditor reviewed Aces$’s documentation for Coleman’s clients and learned about three instances where she billed for services where the reported service times overlapped with another client, which violates Medicaid’s regulations.
On June 10, 2019, the auditor and an agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation went to Gillette to interview Coleman and her clients’ guardians. Coleman refused to meet with investigators.
They were able to meet with the parent of a child who enrolled in the program in May 2017. Coleman provided companion services to the child. The family lived in Leiter, and due to the distance between their home and Gillette, Coleman only made four visits.
The parent only remembered signing one time sheet for Coleman’s services, and said that any other time sheets would not contain her true signature.
The time sheets stated that Coleman provided services to the child at an average of 27 hours per week from August 2017 to August 2018. The auditor calculated that Coleman falsely billed Medicaid $17,893 during that time using forged signatures.
In total, Coleman is accused of falsely billing Medicaid $24,086 over a one-year period. An arrest warrant was signed by a judge Feb. 5, and she was arrested Wednesday. She was released from jail Thursday after making a $7,500 cash or surety bond.
