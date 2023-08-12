 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

What to know about the 2024 Camporee and its 50,000 visitors to Gillette

  • 0
Camporee Primer
Buy Now

Dueling sprinklers water new grass Thursday at Cam-plex Park in an area that will house a temporary amphitheater during the 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

In less than a year, more than 50,000 visitors from throughout the world will descend upon Gillette, bringing with them their cultures, customs and, as Campbell County is hoping, economic impact.

Camporee Primer
Buy Now

Hunter Tait of California gets ready to get back on the road with his riding partners after a stop at the CBH Co-op gas station across from Cam-plex in Gillette.

Gillette businesses are used to the steady stream of motorcyclists that travel through town each year, to and from Sturgis, South Dakota, but next year that influx of patrons will include an additional 50,000-plus attendees of the International Pathfinder Camporee at Cam-plex.
Camporee Primer
Buy Now

A driver crosses Thursday over a pedestrian tunnel that runs beneath South Garner Lake road and into Cam-plex Park. The county has planned improvements to the crossing ahead of the 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.