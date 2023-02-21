The steady snow Monday led to poor road conditions and multiple car crashes. In total, the Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department responded to more than a dozen local accidents.
The crashes include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times this evening. The snow is most likely to accumulate late. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 12:43 pm
The steady snow Monday led to poor road conditions and multiple car crashes. In total, the Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department responded to more than a dozen local accidents.
The crashes include:
News Record Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.