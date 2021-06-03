The nice weather that Gillette’s been experiencing this week is giving way to summertime heat that’s much hotter than what’s considered normal for early June.

The forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is expecting temperatures to climb to 87 today and continue upward into the 90s for Friday and Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.