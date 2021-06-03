Jennifer Hackett waters newly planted lettuce seeds at her nook at the community garden along Rohan Avenue on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees today, before a potential record-breaking heat arrives Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Jennifer Hackett plants lettuce seeds at the community garden along Rohan Avenue on Thursday morning just in time for potential record-breaking heat this weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees today, before hitting 95 Friday and 93 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
