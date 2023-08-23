Airport Fire
Campbell County firefighters respond Wednesday to a fire in the old General Aviation building, which housed the former fixed base operator and is in the process of being demolished, at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport north of Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

A minor fire that broke out during demolition of the old fixed base operations terminal at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport has been extinguished.

