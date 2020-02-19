Bowen Bell, 17, and Aaron Bicknese work on making a computer program activate a computer numerical controlled router at Area 59 on Tuesday. The STEM-based technology makerspace is searching for a new director.
Gillette College has seen its innovative makerspace blossom and grow this past year under the tutelage of director Guy Jackson. Now Area 59 is searching for a new director to help the facility to achieve more growth.
Jackson, the former director of career technical education in the Wyoming Department of Education, came out of retirement to take over the expansion of Area 59 in February 2019. At the time, he was excited about the role the maker space can play beyond the norm.
