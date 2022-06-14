Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity is putting on a charity barbecue from 5-7 p.m. Friday at American Legion Post 42 on Rockpile Boulevard.
The barbecue will raise money for the Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity. A suggested dinner ticket donation is $10 and the silent auction and raffle will benefit all three charities. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. downstairs.
