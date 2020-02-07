The Meadowlark Ski Lodge was closed, and roads leading to other ski and snowboarding slopes were icy, so Geovani Vazquez and Dayton Barnette decided they’d make their own slopes on Thursday.
Vazquez says they’d heard about the hills at Overlook Park from a friend and headed out where they found a few jumps. Breaking out the shovels they proceeded to make a few jumps of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.