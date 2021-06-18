A local group is collecting items this week to help feed people in the Gillette community.
The Gillette Moose Lodge is collecting food through June 30. The items most needed include canned meat, canned fruit, cold cereals, pancake mix, canned soup, baby formula, peanut butter, canned vegetables, oatmeal, dried beans, powdered mil,, personal care items, rice, sugar, pasta, sauces, flour, canned juice and diapers.
