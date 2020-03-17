People who have symptoms of coronavirus or other influenza can now be tested at a drive-thru screening process opened today by Campbell County Health.
It is implementing a respiratory symptom screening process near Home Medical Resources, 901 W. Second St. across from the Rockpile Museum. The tented area was erected Monday.
To begin the screening process, those with respiratory symptoms are asked to call their health care provider or 307-688-1000. The CCH phone screening will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to a press release from CCH.
The phone screening will evaluate respiratory symptoms including:
- Chest congestion
- Cough
- Fever
- Nasal congestion
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throats
Once a patient goes through the phone screening process — and only if he or she meets criteria — they will be directed to a drive-thru screening process.
The drive-thru screening is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day.
People who show up at the drive-thru with emergency symptoms like difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest or bluish lips, among others, will be taken by ambulance to the Emergency Department at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
The purpose of the call and drive-thru screening is to limit local transmission of infectious diseases, including possible COVID-19, by providing a screening alternative to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, local walk-in clinics or urgent care facilities as well as physician offices, according to the press release.
At the drive-thru screening location:
- People must be referred to be screened.
- Patients will be asked to present picture ID and screening number provided at phone screening.
- Patients will be asked to remain in their car during the process to prevent transmission.
- Providers will wear appropriate personal protective gear.
- After testing, patients are asked to self-isolate at home until they get their test results.
If it is after hours and people are not having trouble breathing, they should self-isolate at home and wait until the phone lines are open, according to the press release.
If people are having trouble breathing or develop other emergency warning signs, they should call 911. Emergency warning signs include:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
This list is not all-inclusive. People should consult their doctor or health care provider for other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
CCH reminds people that the screening process will not automatically provide COVID-19 testing upon request. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises doctors to use their best judgment when it comes to determining if someone should be tested for COVID-19.
Wyoming has limited test kits available, and people may not meet the criteria to be tested. CCH says it wants to ensure that our most vulnerable people — especially older adults who are at greatest risk for serious complications and death — are tested first.
CCH warns people that even if they are tested for COVID-19, they will not receive results for several days and should self-isolate at home.
“Remember, testing for COVID-19 is not a medical emergency. The majority of coronavirus cases will be mild and will not require hospital care,” CCH says.
People who have reason to believe they might have the virus and are not experiencing difficulty breathing are asked to call their health care provider or 307-688-1000.
For Campbell County Health updates on COVID-19, visit cchwyo.org/covid19.
