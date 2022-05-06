A social psychologist said it’s possible that the factors and various tactics employed in an interrogation of Tyler Martinson collectively could have led to Martinson making a false confession to admitting guilt in charges of aggravated child abuse.
Brian Cutler, a professor at Fielding Graduate University’s School of Psychology and director of the school’s Media Psychology program, was brought in as an expert witness in Martinson’s jury trial in the areas of psychology, interrogations and false confessions.
He said he cannot say whether Martinson’s confession was true or false, only that there were factors that could have led to him making a false confession.
Martinson, 29, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated child abuse after his 3-month-old son was found to have 31 fractures.
Cutler reviewed interviews Martinson had with Gillette Police Detective Eric Small and then-Detective Jeremiah Wagner in January 2021, and he fully analyzed Small’s interview, which took place on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cutler said while Martinson may not have made a full confession in the interview, he did make 12 statements that implied guilt when it came to unintentionally causing the injuries to the baby.
Cutler said it’s not his role to determine the truthfulness of a confession, but rather to identify any factors in an interrogation that could lead to a false confession.
In an interrogation, pressure affects one’s ability to self-regulate, and it can cause the suspect to be less able to defend themselves, Cutler said.
Interrogation techniques have been successful at getting guilty people to confess, which is why they’re used, Cutler said, but they also sometimes have the adverse effect of getting innocent people to admit to crimes they didn’t commit.
False confessions happen for a number of reasons, including when someone believes “innocence is off the table” and that admitting to a crime will be their next best option, Cutler said.
Cutler reviewed Small’s interview with Martinson, characterizing it as having a “low to moderate” amount of pressure.
Minimization tactics, in which the interrogator downplays the seriousness of the crime…suggested that the injuries happened as a result of Martinson’s frustration with the child and not from malice.
Rapport-building, in which the interrogator builds a relationship with the suspect in order to get them to speak. This makes them more susceptible to misinformation, because they’re more willing to believe someone they have that connection with.
In one case, Cutler said, Small used social manipulation, telling Martinson that the doctors in Denver needed to know how exactly the baby’s injuries happened in order to give him the best treatment possible.
Cutler said that on 35 occasions, Small used evidence-based tactics, in which evidence is used to make the suspect feel trapped. This included eight instances where he challenged Martinson’s claims.
Cutler said he can’t look at the tactics by themselves, but as a whole, the techniques, along with other factors,
Cutler also reviewed a psychiatric evaluation of Martinson, done by a clinical psychologist, which said Martinson had suffered from depression in the past. Mental illness is a factor that can increase the risk of a false confession, Cutler said.
In that evaluation, Martinson was reported to have said that when the baby cried, he would feel that he got triggered, and while he didn’t hurt him, “I have urges for some reason.”
Cutler said this individual statement did not factor into his report on the interrogation, and that he looked at the evaluation as a whole.
He added that when he watched Wagner’s interview with Martinson, there was little to no coercion on Wagner’s part.
Mom’s testimony
The boy's mom, Keasha Bullinger, said she and her baby have both been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of inherited disorders that affect the body’s ability to make connective tissue.
According to Martinson's defense team, this disorder could explain why the baby had so many fractures.
Dr. Kathryn Wells, a member of the child protection team that examined the baby while he was in Colorado, testified Wednesday that she ruled out this disorder before coming to the conclusion that the baby’s injuries were a result of child abuse.
About two and a half months before the baby was born, she was in a car accident at work where she was thrown to the front of the vehicle. She went into false labor and had to be taken to the hospital, where she stayed for 24 hours.
When she gave birth to the baby, he was healthy, she said. There was one occasion where he rolled off the couch, but he seemed fine. Another time, he and Martinson were in a car when they got into a minor car crash. Bullinger said she picked him up at the scene and he seemed fine.
The trial will take Friday off and resume Monday morning, due to the trial moving "more quickly than we thought" it would, District Judge Stuart Healy III said.
