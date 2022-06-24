A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car while leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Highway 59 Friday morning.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police pulled over a 2017 Chevy Malibu on Highway 59 near Interstate 90 after seeing it run through two stop signs. The driver showed signs of being very drunk and police asked him to step out of the car, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.