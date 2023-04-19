Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening followed by some snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening followed by some snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.