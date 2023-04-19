ECV director comes back
Former Energy City Voices director and choral instructor Dennis Gilbar will return to campus as director of the program that comes back this fall, along with the basketball, soccer and volleyball programs.

Energy City Voices, the Gillette College show choir, returns this fall along with college athletics. After months of searching for the head of the program, Dennis Gilbar, former Voices director, will return to campus in June.

sknesel

Welcome back Dennis and a wonderful program in our community. Great to see “our college” being able to grow.

