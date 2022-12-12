The Powder River Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol puts on local celebrations this week to honor National Wreaths Across America Day Saturday.
The ceremonies begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the First National Bank downtown, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in the Inspiration Gardens. More ceremonies begin at 8 a.m. at Recluse School and 11 a.m. at 4-J Elementary School Monday. Celebrations will round out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rozet Elementary School Tuesday and 3 p.m. at Wright Junior-Senior High School Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.