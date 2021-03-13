March 13, 2020 to March 13, 2021

Emergency declaration began a frustrating year of compromise, change
It was a year ago today that Gov. Mark Gordon declared the COVID-19 pandemic a statewide emergency.
Two days earlier, the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, a Sheridan County woman, was announced. And while Gov. Mark Gordon said the risk from what was then a mysterious and unknown malady “remains low,” he followed the lead of then-President Donald Trump and declared COVID-19 a statewide emergency.
That was March 13, 2020.
It was the same day that saw dejected basketball players from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools return home from Casper after the Class 3A/4A Wyoming High School Basketball Championship were abruptly canceled mid-tournament. It had been shut down by the Natrona County Public Health Department on the news of the state’s first confirmed case.
“We didn’t win. We didn’t lose. We just came home,” said then-junior CCHS guard Luke Hladky. “We didn’t even get the chance to play.”
It would be the first of many disappointments and pandemic-related adjustments Gillette, Campbell County and the rest of the world would have to make over the next year.
For public education, it meant an abrupt halt and about-face.
Gordon’s emergency declaration happened to coincide with spring break for many public school districts, community colleges and the University of Wyoming. The breaks for both Gillette College and the Campbell County School District were extended, which eventually became permanent as remote learning, once a concept that seemed more from the plot of a sci-fi novel, became reality.
The first couple months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Campbell County became an extended exercise in caution, uncertainty and disbelief. It also introduced a few words and phrases into our everyday lives: social distancing, sanitize and face mask.
The pushback and debates over what collectively would become known as the basic “public health orders” evolved into political divides that continue to guide much of the public’s perception of and response to the pandemic.
While the emergency declaration was March 13, 2020, local public officials and agencies already had been preparing for weeks. At the Campbell County Courthouse, visitors and staff were greeted with signage outlining public health directives and new sanitizing stations were quickly installed throughout the building.
While the confirmed cases began to slowly build across the state, local officials said one of their first battles was convincing people to stay home if they weren’t feeling well.
“One of the huge hurdles we’re facing right now is the Wyoming work ethic,” said Randy Bury, Campbell County Public Health response coordinator.
As the virus was taking hold much more quickly and deeply across the United States, especially in large population areas like New York City and Los Angeles, the fallout would hit every corner of the nation. Travel bans, new health care procedures and public health orders once thought to be temporary inconveniences were extended again and again, and many continue.
Across Campbell County, the trickle-down of restrictions and precautions soon expanded. Along with schools, the Campbell County Recreation Center was closed and public events and fundraisers began canceling and postponing en masse.
One of the first and largest events was the NEWCA Home Show, a popular spring event that draws more than 100 vendors and up to 10,000 people to Cam-plex in what’s become known as the unofficial beginning of the local home improvement season.
At first, the show was postponed to late April. But COVID-19 was still on the rise and restrictions were getting more stringent, not less, so it was canceled.
At the same time, officials, agencies and local government began preparing for what was viewed as inevitable shutdowns. The Senior Center closed. The Campbell County Library followed the Rec Center’s lead and canceled its events. The Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County shut its doors and the school district started preparing for life after the extended spring break, one that wouldn’t include students in school buildings. And there still hadn’t been a single confirmed case of the virus in Campbell County.
Adapt and overcome
That wouldn’t last, however, and Campbell County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported March 19.
Through uncertainty about the pandemic and waiting for it to make its local debut, the community also was as proactive as possible. When it was determined students couldn’t come back to school buildings, the district put in a plan to remotely feed all the county’s children. Churches moved their services online, and working remotely from home became more normal than going to offices.
It also spurred community efforts to help others impacted more by the pandemic. Early on, The Cupboard of Campbell County Facebook page became, as group organizer Tammy Mc Arthur put it, “an online version of borrowing a cup of sugar from the neighbor.”
“There are plenty of us who are able to share with others, but this has turned into more than I could’ve thought it could be,” she said.
That’s because at a time when greed and selfishness was fueled by fear, hoarding of groceries, toilet paper and cleaning supplies was leaving others who needed those commodities without.
Businesses also began stepping up to help overwhelmed health care workers and accommodating seniors, who are at a higher risk of serious complications from the virus.
Greater impact
On March 19, the governor shut down public places because of the threat of the virus, including restaurants, schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, self-service buffets, salad bars, gyms, conference rooms and museums.
It wouldn’t be until March 30 that the second case would be confirmed. A day later, two more would bring the local count to four and the state’s to 130 by April 1. A week later, the Wyoming High School Activities Association had decided to cancel all prep spring sports.
In an adapt-or-die environment, most local restaurants changed their operations to offer delivery and curbside pickup, while several also included staple groceries in their offerings. Because of a shortage of basic things at stores like milk, flour and eggs, some restaurants ordered more from their suppliers to sell to locals.
As the pandemic emergency in Wyoming crossed its first month and closed in on the end of April, the economic realities began to manifest in more ways. Workers began losing jobs as their businesses had been shut down or scaled back. The local oil and coal industries, already on the rocks, were hammered by COVID-19 as lower prices and less demand led to layoffs.
Jobless claims were hitting record highs in the county, Wyoming and across the United States while the demand for COVID-19 testing far outpaced local supplies.
Already having missed out on state basketball and all spring activities, members of the high school Class of 2020 also wondered if they’d have a graduation ceremony. After much debate, it was postponed for mid-June.
Father and son
Near the end of the first couple months of the pandemic in Campbell County, it was becoming common to see more confirmed cases each day and the debate about how dangerous COVID-19 was. Then-President Donald Trump was calling the virus a hoax while top health officials were painting frightening scenarios of a pandemic run amok.
In Gillette, we got to know Kayman and Rafael Tamez, or as they were known to the local Public Health Department, cases Nos. 3 and 6.
Kayman, then 14, and his father both contracted the virus and talked about their experiences. It began with Rafael, who believes he first was exposed at work.
On March 24, he went to work, came home and laid down for a little nap. It wasn’t long after that he knew something was very wrong.
“I took a nap for a few hours, then that evening it hit me and I just felt weak and dizzy, then the fever and body aches and it progressed from there,” he said.
He lost his senses of taste and smell, and what followed was an illness he said was unlike anything he’d had before. At one point, Rafael said he didn’t want to fall asleep because he feared he wouldn’t wake up.
Local people, businesses adapt and overcome to survive in the pandemic
As many other Wyoming communities struggled with rising COVID-19 rates a couple of months into the pandemic, Campbell County’s were relatively low and flat.
While it was good news that the virus wasn’t having a huge local impact, frustrations also began to grow over having to follow public health orders driven by those other communities.
Commissioners began in May by submitting a variance to the Wyoming Department of Health to open the local economy. The variance was written with help from bar and restaurant owners and was judicious in what it asked for.
“I know people are getting very anxious, very frustrated. They want to get things moving,” said Commissioner D.G. Reardon during a meeting to discuss the variance.
The one glaring flaw with the public health orders is how impractical they are in encouraging people to change their habits, said Commissioner Rusty Bell.
“At some point, we have to have some personal responsibility for ourselves and those around us,” he said.
The variance was in response to Gov. Mark Gordon relaxing some of the state’s initial health orders, including allowing personal service businesses like barber shops, tattoo parlors and beauty salons to open for customers again. Although other restrictions were implemented, like only every other chair filled and not allowing people to wait inside, that didn’t stop locals from lining up to get, for some, their first real haircuts in two months.
May also saw the emergence of another pandemic-related term: contact tracing. The month began with the county waiting on testing results for 28 people at Campbell County Health who had contact with a patient who tested positive and became the county’s 15th confirmed case. Statewide, the count had grown to 429.
Just the beginning for older folks
And as the county applied for its variance to open up more, older residents living in assisted living facilities wouldn’t notice.
That’s because, as the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, tight and lengthy visiting restrictions were put in place. By May, they were already a couple of months into what has become a yearlong quarantine.
Although the community held drive-by parades to help show residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette they hadn’t been forgotten, many families remained frustrated with being relegated to mostly window visits.
Bored to action
It was easy to see the glass as half-empty as the pandemic continued to keep people isolating and working from home, along with full-time remote education. But many also used their extra time at home to start new projects, hobbies or rekindle an interest in old ones.
Beckie Avery used her time to do some light carpentry. She used tools she hadn’t in years.
“All my extracurricular activities dried up,” she said about how the pandemic impacted her life.
By May, she already had made a plant stand, a new pantry door, a cat walk and a shiplap wall.
Building was “very therapeutic,” she said.
When COVID-19 prompted local restaurants to shut down their dining rooms, Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison used the time to pursue other projects. Although the pandemic shut the pizza place down for weeks, Pizza Carrello employees were paid throughout.
In the meantime, Jimison made some wine salt, and when she didn’t have any jars to put the salt in, she fired up her pottery wheel and began making her own pottery.
Easing up
By the second weekend in May, public health restrictions had eased on restaurants and bars enough to allow in-person dining. Although restaurants couldn’t fill to capacity, they were allowed to serve tables that were distanced from each other and weren’t too crowded with diners from the same families.
Just hours after the Wyoming Health Department gave approval of a Campbell County variance, people were seated and eating again in Gillette restaurants. It came just in time for Mother’s Day, which is typically one of the busiest days for restaurants.
“People seem happier and it feels good,” said Jack Matheny as he had breakfast at Perkins. He said opening restaurants again made people feel that the pandemic is “about over.”
The coronavirus wreaked economic devastation when public places were closed and most were restricted from full operation. Workers were furloughed or laid off and some closed.
“With the doors being open, it’s been better for us for sure,” said Ice Cream Cafe owner Dee McClure. “I’m just blessed to be open, that’s all I can say.”
The first couple of months of the pandemic were brutal for local businesses, said Megan Tucker, owner of Gillette Pet Salon.
“Main Street was a ghost town for two months, that’s for sure,” she said. “I felt like I was the only one here the whole time.”
The variance also relaxed a state order forbidding gatherings of 10 or more people in houses of worship and funeral homes. It opened the door for churches to begin holding in-person services again after weeks of virtual-only meetings.
Congratulations! You’re unemployed
As the local job market was pinched by the pandemic, the first months of the emergency were especially bad timing for new college graduates.
A story in the May 16 News Record highlighted several recent local grads who not only had their final year at school cut short, but a historically depressed job market waiting for them.
“It’s not a great time to graduate, that’s for sure,” said Cody Eastman, a 2015 CCHS graduate and a UW senior in spring 2020. “It’s a bummer not being in Laramie (for classes) right now.”
Not only did he miss out on graduation and the celebration that surrounds it, he also couldn’t do much to plan for his life after college.
Eastman’s degree is in energy resource management and he aspired to be a land man, someone who researches land titles and mineral rights before development. It’s a job that’s crucial for cities like Gillette, where the services are needed for any type of drilling or extraction.
But since Eastman began his studies, the energy industries have tanked and COVID-19 made job hunting nearly impossible.
Suddenly, he had a new degree, no experience and had to compete for jobs with other experienced people.
“There are plenty of land men looking for work right now and not very many jobs,” he said. “It’s not a good combo for someone without any experience entering the job market.”
Other local students chose to continue their education rather than enter a pandemic job market.
Overcome and adapt
As people started to come to terms with the reality that COVID-19 may be part of the equation for awhile, parents and families got creative with ways to make up for some of those once-in-a-lifetime memories kids were missing.
Teachers held drive-by parades for their students after not seeing them in person for so long and the community began displaying bears in their windows so families could drive around and “bear hunt.”
For other milestones like birthdays, there were personal parades.
In May, Jayden Parks, 9, was one of the many local children unable to have a birthday party. Instead of a gathering of friends and family, a line of cars drove slowly past his house to wave, honk and let Parks know he wasn’t forgotten.
The Campbell County Fire Department even showed up with its large trucks.
“I think it’s really neat that they’re coming around and doing something for the kids knowing they’re all stuck at home,” said Natosha Parks, Jayden’s mother. “That was one of the biggest things that was bringing my kids down.”
Health care from anywhere
Also emerging in the first months of the pandemic was the implementation of virtual health care.
Visiting a physician or health provider online via video chat has been something that’s been in the works in the industry for awhile. Like many things over the past year, the pandemic accelerated implementing it.
At Campbell County Health, a plan that was in the works and expected to take several months to implement was completed in less than two weeks.
Now that the door to consult with patients from a distance has been opened, the possibilities for the future of telehealth are wide open.
Unforgettable senior year
June also saw the belated and long-anticipated high school graduations for the local class of 2020.
Instead of packing into Cam-plex for graduations, Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools held their ceremonies outside in their athletic stadiums. But unlike a typical Friday night in the fall when hosting a football game, graduates were given limited tickets, which excluded attendance for many extended family members and friends.
Only able to sit in groups of two socially distanced from each other, there seemed to be more metal bleachers watching the graduations than families.
“That’s the least amount of people I’ve seen at a graduation ever, but maybe that will make it more memorable,” said Wesley Collier, father of new graduate Aaliyah Collier. “I thought they made the best of the situation.”
At CCHS, Camels and their families were just grateful to have a graduation ceremony at all. Principal Chad Bourgeois told the graduates they’re already being tested for how they’ll handle the rest of their lives.
“If you can make it through the past spring, you can make it through anything,” he said.
Going into the meat of the summer, local residents were just warming up for the politics of COVID-19.
As pandemic spread out of control across the US, impact in Campbell County was mild
What someday may become known simply as “the summer of COVID” will be memorable in many ways in Campbell County.
First will be how the local confirmed case and death count remained low compared to other populated places around Wyoming. Campbell County’s first COVID-19 related death was reported July 21 and the second wouldn’t happen until October.
Second will be the politicization of the pandemic as some resisted public health orders, especially requests to wear face masks in public. The debate would spill into local social media pages and against private businesses and their policies, most notably the corporate mask mandates implemented by national big box chains.
For the most part, mask wearing around Gillette has been voluntary this past year in practice despite state health guidelines.
When the Gillette City Pool opened for the summer, although a little late, wearing masks wasn’t required. After months of the pandemic impacting their behavior and daily lives, many seemed ready to move on.