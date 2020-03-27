Because of public health concerns regarding COVID-19 and the declared state of emergency, the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office is offering guidance regarding temporary remote online notarization.
Remote online notarization is not a requirement, but is now an option open to Wyoming notaries effective immediately and continuing until the governor lifts the present state of emergency.
Traditional notarization, completed in the physical presence of parties, must continue to abide by current notary statutes.
For more information, visit: http://soswy.state.wy.us/Services/NotariesOverview.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.