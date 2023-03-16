Susan Serge, left, director of student affairs, and Heidi Gross, Gillette College Foundation director, walk out of Inspiration Hall at Gillette College after the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the student housing facility in 2017. College administration plans to take the hall and other city-owned properties through a state capital construction process this year that would allow for the college to receive money from the state for building repairs and maintenance, if a full four mills are ever taxed.
As it stands, the leases for Gillette College campus buildings remain with the Northern Wyoming Community College District. Although the transfer of those leases is wrapping up, the next step after the new district takes over the leases has changed.
In a town hall meeting Thursday, Janell Oberlander, Gillette College president, said the lease assignment process is in its final stages. Papers are now in the hands of NWCCD. After being approved, the college will then look to take the buildings through a state capital construction process, rather than taking ownership of buildings and land properties owned by the city and NWCCD right away.
