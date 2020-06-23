The Gillette Saturday Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot next to Berkshire Hathaway Preferred Real Estate Group at 819 Country Club Road.
Farmers market continues this week
Ashley Detrick
Online manager of the Gillette News Record
