The Wyoming Low Income Energy Assistance Program, administered by the Wyoming Department of Family Services, is accepting applications.
LIEAP is a federally funded program designed to help eligible Wyoming residents pay their residential heating bills during the winter months; November through May. LIEAP approval may also result in approval to get eligible homes weatherized, which can significantly lower the energy costs and improve the comfort, health, and safety of qualified Wyoming homes.
