A doe mule deer dangles in a net from a helicopter a professional crew captured in early December in Rochelle Hills of Campbell County. The capturing of 35 deer and attaching GPS collars kicked off a study that will continue the next five to six years to track the movements of the deer in hunt area 10.
A doe mule deer is flown to a staging area in a net a professional crew used in early December to capture and collar 35 of the animals in the Rochelle Hills. The capture was part of a five- to six-year study to track deer movements in the area, which includes a public hunt area. It's the first significant study in Campbell County in many years. So far, the does haven't moved much from the areas where they were captured more than a month ago, said Gillette wildlife biologist Erika Peckham.
A detailed look at a GPS collar placed on 35 mule deer as part of a wildlife study in the Rochelle Hills area in early December. The study will track the locations of the deer for the life of the collars, five or sic years. Wyoming Game and Fish officials hope the study will determine why the mule deer herd population has remained low over several years and ways to improve habitat in the area.
