Nobody goes home hungry is the motto for assistant cook Amber Mathews. Even her four-legged visitors have come to expect a snack as vehicles of students and parents stop by Hillcrest Elementary to pick up school lunches.
Amber Mathews hands Xavier Sanchez a sack containing breakfast and lunch at Hillcrest Elementary Tuesday. The demand for daily meals has dipped recently to approximately 260 meals during the week, but are double that figure for the weekend.
Erica Schumacher adds cheese to sandwiches while preparing lunches at Stocktrail Elementary. As the Campbell County School District schools remain closed, families have been picking up meals children normally would have been served while attending school.
Nobody goes home hungry is the motto for assistant cook Amber Mathews. Even her four-legged visitors have come to expect a snack as vehicles of students and parents stop by Hillcrest Elementary to pick up school lunches.
Amber Mathews hands Xavier Sanchez a sack containing breakfast and lunch at Hillcrest Elementary Tuesday. The demand for daily meals has dipped recently to approximately 260 meals during the week, but are double that figure for the weekend.
Erica Schumacher adds cheese to sandwiches while preparing lunches at Stocktrail Elementary. As the Campbell County School District schools remain closed, families have been picking up meals children normally would have been served while attending school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.