The Campbell County School District has so far served about 215,000 meals to students since schools shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue its meal plan through June 30.

The nutrition staff served 154,000 breakfasts and lunches in April, and those numbers are on track to be the same or slightly higher for May, said Food Services manager Bryan Young.

