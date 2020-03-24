Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks are now closed to all visitors until “further notice,” according to a Tuesday news release from the National Park Service.
State highways and/or roads that transcend park/state boundaries and facilities that support life, safety and commerce will remain open. The Park Service will notify the public when the parks will reopen through its website and social media channels, the news release said.
“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail in the press release. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”
