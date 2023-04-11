Veterans at Area 59
Buy Now

Sally White gets help from Greg Locke adding grommets to a banner she made at Area 59 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo

Registration is now open for a two-day class in the Gillette College Area 59 maker space next month where attendees will build their own 3-D printer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.