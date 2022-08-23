The Campbell County Master Gardeners will lead a class on composting with worms at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the public library.
Everyone who attends will learn all they need to know about worm composting, how to create a bin, add worms, maintain the compost and the benefits of worm casting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.