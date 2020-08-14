Campbell County’s coronavirus case count has jumped up to 113, with 17 new lab-confirmed cases coming in since Monday.
Twelve of the 17 cases have been attributed to domestic travel, according to Campbell County Public Health.
Monday, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s tested positive. All three were attributed to domestic travel.
Tuesday, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s tested positive. Again, all three had been traveling domestically.
Wednesday, three women in their 20s who had been traveling tested positive.
And Thursday, eight positive cases were confirmed. A woman in her 30s and two women in their 20s, all of whom had been traveling, tested positive.
A woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s were known contacts of a positive case. And a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 40s were listed as community-acquired.
Additionally, three probable cases were reported this week. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s tested positive Monday and Wednesday, respectively. They both had been traveling domestically.
And Tuesday, a woman in her 40s who was a known contact of a lab-confirmed case tested positive.
All of these cases are quarantining at home, and Public Health is monitoring 62 contacts as well.
Campbell County currently has 20 active lab-confirmed cases and eight active probable cases.
Statewide, there have been 2,627 laboratory-confirmed cases, 492 probable cases and 30 deaths related to COVID-19.
