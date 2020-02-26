St. Matthew’s Catholic Church was filled Wednesday morning to observe Ash Wednesday, which begins the season of Lent.
One by one, parishioners made their way up to the front where they received the sign of the cross on their foreheads in ash.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 12:41 pm
