Marcia Pearson, in the foreground, and Devona Brannan walk their five miles around the track at the Field House on Tuesday morning. The two have walked five miles, five days a week for the last five years.
Sunlight streamed through the windows of the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House on Tuesday morning, creating bright highlights on the dimly lit track. The Field House was quiet save for the soft footsteps of one runner and two walkers.
Devona Brannan and Marcia Pearson made their way out the track, chalking up lap after lap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.