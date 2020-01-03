Deb Proctor, one of the 2019 10 Who Made a Difference in Gillette, isn’t serving on the Campbell County Senior Citizen’s board as was reported in the News Record on Tuesday. However, sitting on the seven-member governing board in the future is something she said she may consider.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.