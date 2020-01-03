Deb Proctor, one of the 2019 10 Who Made a Difference in Gillette, isn’t serving on the Campbell County Senior Citizen’s board as was reported in the News Record on Tuesday. However, sitting on the seven-member governing board in the future is something she said she may consider.
Correction
