So far, there are two applicants for the open seat on the Campbell County Commission.
Friday, Colleen Faber and Robert Palmer applied for the seat that opened up when Mark Christensen resigned earlier this month.
Faber has been a Republican for 33 years, and she joined the Campbell County Republican Women in 2019. She’s lived in Wyoming since 2004. She worked for Anadarko Petroleum for 13 years, retiring at the end of 2019.
Faber runs a cattle operation with her husband, and she has been in production agriculture for most of her life. She also has extensive oil, gas, environmental and regulatory experience and wrote she believes she can “step in and be effective as commissioner.”
In her letter of interest, Faber said her priorities as commissioner would be maintaining vital county services, proactively manage the county budget to keep in line with revenue and ensure continuity and cooperation on the commission.
“It is critical that we protect our ability to produce clean coal,” Faber wrote. She believes she can bring “constructive dialogue” to the conversation on coal bankruptcies and non-payment of taxes.
If chosen, she intends to run for election this year.
Faber’s husband, Elgin, was one of the three finalists for the open commission seat in 2018, but the commissioners ended up not picking any of the finalists and left the decision up to a district judge.
Robert Palmer, a registered Republican since 1976, has more than two decades of experience working with the commissioners. He retired in 2019 after serving as the commissioners administrative director since 2006. He also had a previous stint in that position from 1991 to 1995.
He’s also worked as the county’s HR director and Campbell County Health’s vice president of human resources.
He has had minimal involvement with the local Republican party, he wrote in his letter of interest. If selected, he would run for election.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday. The central committee will meet Thursday to select three finalists and send them on to the county commissioners.
Whoever is selected will serve the rest of Christensen’s term, which will finish at the end of 2020.
