The latest extension of Wyoming’s public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic begins Monday and continues through Feb. 28. While a statewide mask mandate will remain in place, Gov. Mark Gordon is easing up on some other restrictions.
The new orders allow groups of eight to be seated together for indoor dining, with exceptions for larger groups if they are from the same household. The rest of the indoor dining rules remain mostly the same, with tables separated 6 feet apart and staff still required to wear masks when coming within 6 feet of customers.
At gyms, group workout classes are allowed to have up to 25 people, and increase from the 10 they were previously capped at.
Movie theaters, concert halls and other performance theaters will be allowed groups of eight with individual groups spaced 6 feet apart. Like with restaurants, exceptions may be made for members of the same household.
The new health orders also loosened restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings.
- Up to 25 people will be permitted to gather without required physical distancing requirements in place.
- Indoor gatherings of more than 25 people can happen up to 25% of the venue’s capacity, but capped at 500 people. Outdoor gatherings involving more than 25 people will allowed up to 50% of the venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people. For those gatherings, groups are limited to eight people with exemptions for members of the same household and must be 6 feet apart from other groups, according to the public health orders.
