A man faces felony drug charges after leading deputies on a chase involving speeds over 100 mph, even after his vehicle’s four tires went over spike strips on Jan. 8.
Brett Alan Scheeler, 59, was driving a 2011 Chevy Suburban about 19 miles south of Gillette on Highway 50 at about 11:45 a.m. when he was stopped by a deputy. An agent with the state Division of Criminal Investigation had asked that the Suburban be stopped because he wanted to talk with the passenger, according to the affidavit of probable case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.