Campbell County recorded 77 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday as its active case count dipped to 315, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have now been 7,113 confirmed cases, 783 probable and 7,465 recovered COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Campbell County remained high at 17.48%. The positivity rate for all of Wyoming is 9.38%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,295 (Oct. 4)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 10,284 (Oct. 4)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Oct. 4)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 77
- Number of probables: 783
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 571
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,113
- Number of active cases: 315
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 7,465
- Recoveries in past seven days: 331
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 77
- Hospitalizations today: 16
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 627
- Number of probables: 17,430
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,630
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 75,459
- Number of active cases: 3,174
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 996
- Hospitalizations today:197
