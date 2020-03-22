The YES House will continue to serve the community while practicing social distancing and good hygiene, but it is not allowing visitors as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We have dedicated staff that will be caring for our residential youth during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said executive director Sheri England and the YES House Board of Directors in a press release. “This is a challenging situation and our staff are truly servants, willing to risk their well-being for the protection and care of our most vulnerable children.”
The organization has suspended its Learn and Grow Prevention Program through April 3. It will continue outpatient counseling, day treatment, adolescent intensive outpatient program and drug court services through Telehealth.
The agency is encouraging mentors to contact their mentees by phone or computer because they need support during this time. The YES House School will remain on break for youth who live at home.
YES House staff have been meeting daily to adjust to the ever-changing recommendations by the government and the agencies that certify the YES House. It’s constantly monitoring COVID-19 and the recommendations that are given and will notify the community of any further changes in its services.
The YES House will have staff available 24/7 by phone to youth and families who may need support, to talk through a situation, give referrals or just to listen at 307-686-7539.
