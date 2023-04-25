A local group has responded to the “escalation of hate rhetoric” in the community, particularly by one elected official who has attended local government meetings to talk about the LGBTQ community.
Dean Vomhof, a member of the Campbell County Cemetery District board of trustees, said he’s raising awareness about the LGBTQ community’s agenda. Others have said he’s spreading lies and hate.
At a City Council meeting, Vomhof said he had heard that the City Council was facing pressure to pass a hate speech resolution. He asked that the city not do this because the “LGBT is a hate group that needs to be stopped.”
Resident Cathrine Gallilee followed up Vomhof’s comments, saying she was “sorry” that she had to listen to his “hate speech.”
“If we have laws, it should be laws against hate speech and hate-filled untruths,” she said. “I’m sorry I had to listen to that.”
Friday, Mayor Shay Lundvall said the city has not had any pressure from anyone to pass a resolution, nor has the city had any discussion on the topic.
“My biggest thing is, we need human kindness back for everybody,” he said. “That’s what I think.”
Leigh Bertch, president of the Gillette chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, or PFLAG, said this hate has been causing pain because it’s allowed to exist.
She said if the city were to adopt a nondiscrimination ordinance, it would “provide more protection for all citizens.”
In 2016, the City Council passed a nondiscrimination resolution at the request of PFLAG. It was a resolution, not a law, meaning it only affected city hiring policies.
The resolution doesn’t provide action against discrimination, Bertch said. An ordinance would “ensure a no-tolerance stance on hate speech and work toward eliminating the hostile environment that has been created by such comments,” she added.
At a recent school board meeting Vomhof said the school district is promoting homosexuality by allowing groups such as PFLAG and Gay Straight Alliance to be in the schools. He compared the efforts of these groups to gangs.
What they do is create a safe place for kids who are wanting to be accepted and don’t have role models, and “that’s what gangs do,” he said.
“We send our kids to the library and public schools to learn reading, writing and arithmetic and they come home with CRT, diversity, homosexuality and don’t know what bathroom to use,” Vomhof said at a recent school board meeting.
Karin Ebertz, secretary of the Gillette chapter of PFLAG, said both high schools have had Gay Straight Alliance for years, “which is great, because they make a safe space for kids and the allies of kids who identify, or who are queer questioning.”
PFLAG operates outside of the schools.
She added that there’s research that having GSA at schools “makes for a kinder culture.”
“It’s kinder for everyone, it’s a way for allies to support their gay friends, and that’s a good thing,” she said.
Vomhof is a member of Wyoming MassResistance and has been vocal at Campbell County Public Library board meetings, imploring the board to move inappropriate books from the children’s and teen sections of the library. He also has made similar comments at county commission meetings.
Last week, Vomhof said he’s doing this to raise awareness.
“I’m just trying to bring that to everybody’s attention, and they can make up their mind,” he said.
He said there is a double standard when it comes to the transgender community.
“They want their agenda pushed on other people and kids, want laws made to protect them so I can’t even speak out against that,” he said.
Anne Ochs, chairwoman of the school board, said while “I realize there are many different issues going on across the U.S., we can only control or make recommendations on Campbell County.”
She added that she wishes people would focus on the good that the district is doing.
“The problems we have here are insignificant compared to what (other) districts face,” she said.
