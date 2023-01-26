Gun Club Fun Day (copy)
Kids get an archery lesson in 2022 during a family fun day at the Gillette Gun Club in Gillette. The Pronghorn Archery Club will put on a 3-D archery shoot this weekend at the Cam-plex.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Pronghorn Archery Club will put on a three-dimensional archery shoot starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex in Barn 3.

Lines Saturday begin at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday’s lines begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration closes 30 minutes before shoot lines start.

