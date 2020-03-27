People will have to survive the coronavirus isolation without their pre-ordered Girl Scout cookies.
The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming has suspended delivery of cookies because of COVID-19. Booth sales also will be delayed until after the threat of the virus’ spread eases.
But there’s still hope if you think you can’t make it without the cookies — and you’d be honoring those unsung heroes in the medical community.
“If you want to enjoy Girl Scout cookies during this time, connect with a Girl Scout to purchase and have your cookies shipped online,” the organization said. “Any cookies purchased online for a donation from March 24 through the end of the cookie sale will be donated to health care workers across Montana and Wyoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.