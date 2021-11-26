For the first time in several decades, the Boy Scout Troop 64 will not be selling Christmas trees on Highway 59 this year.
The supplier they have used for the past 15 years from northern Wisconsin was struck with drought and a bad case of pine beetles. By the time the troop found out, the supplier had closed his business and they couldn’t secure another supplier in time to sell the quantity and quality of trees they needed.
