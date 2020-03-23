The Campbell County Courthouse will be closed to the public starting Tuesday morning to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but its departments will work to provide a high level of service.
Campbell County Commissioners voted unanimously for the closure at a special meeting Monday morning. The courthouse will remain open through 5 p.m. Monday.
The closure will be in effect until further notice. The county departments will continue to work during the closure, and people are encouraged to conduct business over the phone, online or through mail.
The first set of doors at the front of the courthouse will be unlocked, and in the area just inside those doors there will be drop boxes for departments where people can drop off payments, documents and other items.
The drop boxes, which will be locked and secured, will be checked regularly. There will be boxes for document recording, titling and payments to the treasurer's office.
Voter registration can be done online. Those who need help with marriage licenses can call 682-7285.
People who need to access the courthouse for court proceedings will be allowed to come in.
Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon emphasized that the county is not closing private businesses.
“We do not have that authority, nor would we step on private businesses’ rights to continue to conduct their business,” he said.
County Human Resources Director Brandy Elder is recommending that departments stagger their employees’ schedules to reduce exposure. And if anyone is not feeling well, they should stay home.
For more information, including phone numbers for all of the county departments, visit ccgov.net.
The commissioners will continue their regularly scheduled meetings, which will be open to the public through live streaming. Agenda items that can be put off will be delayed.
The Road and Bridge department will continue to maintain county roads. The landfill and the recycling center are closed to the public, but will be accepting items from commercial haulers.
“We ought to thank our employees out there that are working through all of this, and not just our employees, but EMS, folks in the grocery stores,” said Commissioner Colleen Faber.
