Over the weekend, Campbell County added seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the number of vaccinations given out continued to climb.
There have now been 4,220 confirmed cases and 490 probables in Campbell County since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
With the state department of health’s latest update on COVID-19 vaccine administration, Campbell County saw its count of fully vaccinated rise above 3,000.
As of Monday, there have been 5,290 people in Campbell County who received their first dose of the vaccine and 3,168 have received a second dose.
Of the 6,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received by the state, 1,452 were doled out, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 7,022
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,290 (75.33% as of March 15)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,562
- Second vaccine doses administered:3,168 (69.44% as of March 15)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 7
- Number of probables: 490
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 15
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,220
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 4,632
- Recoveries in past seven days: 17
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of March 12)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 132
- Number of probables: 8,481
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 339
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,846
- Number of active cases: 469
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 691
- Hospitalizations today: 18 (as of March 12)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,065 (1,324)
Natrona: 5,807 (1,964)
Campbell: 4,220 (490)
Fremont: 4,162 (791)
Sweetwater: 3,742 (147)
Albany: 3,544 (387)
Sheridan: 2,415 (629)
Weston: 535 (96)
Johnson: 420 (291)
Crook: 387 (32)
