It’s official.
This fall, Gillette College won’t have basketball or soccer.
But it wasn’t for lack of trying.
During a special meeting of the Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees Wednesday night, Campbell County officials presented a short-term solution to keep sports and the Energy City Voices going through the next school year with hopes of coming up with a permanent solution in the meantime.
A few hundred supporters of Gillette College, including student-athletes, coaches, parents and legislators, made the 100-mile drive to Sheridan College to attend the meeting and make their voices heard. But in the end, the board of trustees approved the district’s fiscal year 2021 budget without considering Gillette’s solution.
On June 25, the district announced that all athletics programs at both Gillette and Sheridan colleges, save for rodeo, would be cut. The award-winning Energy City Voices at Gillette College singing program also was eliminated.
District President Walt Tribley said the current funding model for the athletics programs was not fiscally sustainable during these economic times. He said athletics could come back to the two schools at some point, but it would be in a different form.
Dave Horning, president of the Gillette College Foundation, told trustees that the foundation’s board met Monday to come up with an alternative.
He said the foundation committed to provide the money necessary to save and continue athletic programs and the Energy City Voices through fiscal year 2020-2021, “Without hesitation, and with confidence that it has the support of our donors and community."
The foundation, along with private donations, would raise $532,407, enough to pay salaries and benefits for Gillette College coaches, restore the Pronghorns rodeo coach to full-time status and pay program expenses as they’re incurred.
Meanwhile, Campbell County would work with lawmakers to come up with legislation to provide community colleges with more stable funding.
Commissioner Rusty Bell said it’s not going to be easy, but Gillette’s willing to work hard all year to make it happen.
“We’ve been through tough times before and we have pulled through, because we have worked together to come up with a solution,” said Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King.
Bob Palmer, chairman of the Gillette College Advisory Board and liaison to the district board, was the last to speak before trustees approved its budget. He urged them to consider the proposal.
“We are a community college, and you heard from your community,” he said.
On several occasions, Tribley said more budget cuts could be coming down the road.
“If we’re going to have reductions, if we’re going to face additional difficulties, we have to communicate with our community,” Palmer said.
“The question is not can we succeed with this proposal? The question is, will you allow us to succeed by accepting this proposal?” Horning asked.
The answer to that question was a unanimous “no.”
Bell asked the board to make a motion to accept the proposal, but after nearly three hours and comments from 36 people, the board did not consider it.
Some of the trustees had a problem with the proposal because it only addresses Gillette’s athletics and not Sheridan’s.
“I cannot support a solution that is only partial for a district, and a solution that is not sustainable,” said trustee Debra Wendtland.
Board chairman Walt Wragge asked Gillette residents to think bigger than just Campbell County.
“Our purpose here tonight is, what is best for all students in the district? As I listened, I heard many proposals coming from Gillette,” he said. “You spoke very well and I commend you for that. But it just does not speak well for the district.”
“What we need to do is find solutions for the entire district, and not just for one entity,” he added.
In light of the board's decision, all options are on the table for Gillette College and the Campbell County community, Bell said.
“We have been very good partners for a long time. We want to continue to be a partner,” he said. “But we are exploring all options, including exiting and creating our own district. We don’t have a choice. We don’t have a seat at your table.”
At least one trustee acknowledged that Gillette College could potentially leave the longtime partnership.
“We know there may be a time when Gillette decides they need to leave the district,” Wendtland said. “I hope it’s not now, but if it is, it’s been a pleasure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.