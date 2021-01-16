EMT Brittney Fousek, left, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Breanna Guire at Campbell County Memorial Hospital last week. As Public Health winds down initial vaccinations for first-tier recipients, the Campbell County School District is preparing to make it available for employees by the end of the month.
EMT Brittney Fousek, left, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Breanna Guire at Campbell County Memorial Hospital last week. As Public Health winds down initial vaccinations for first-tier recipients, the Campbell County School District is preparing to make it available for employees by the end of the month.
Campbell County School District employees who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do so by the end of the month, Superintendent Alex Ayers told trustees this week.
Ayers said the district has been contacted by Campbell County Public Health and all school district employees are considered part of group 1b, a designation created by the Wyoming Department of Health that prioritizes the order in which Wyomingites will receive the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.