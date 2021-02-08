For the first time since late September, the number of active coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 on Saturday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID, 20 new probable cases and 92 recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 976 active cases, a decline of 50 from Friday’s numbers. The total marked the first time since Sept. 26 the number of active cases in the state has been below 1,000.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 52,618 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 51,018 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
First vaccine doses received: 3,175
First vaccine doses administered: 2,467 (77.7%; as of Feb. 7)
Second vaccine doses received: 1,875
Second vaccine doses administered: 658 (35.1%; as of Feb. 7)
Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
Number of new confirmed cases: 0
Number of probables: 471
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 14
Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,176
Number of active cases: 35
Recoveries: 4,552
Recoveries in past seven days: 54
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 55
Hospitalizations today: 2 (as of Feb. 5)
WYOMING NUMBERS
Number of new confirmed cases: 0
Number of probables: 7,730
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 593
Total confirmed since pandemic began: 44,897
Number of active cases: 987
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 624
Hospitalizations today: 44 (as of Feb. 5)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,848 (1,177)
Natrona: 5,735 (1,846)
Campbell: 4,176 (471)
Fremont: 3,888 (673)
Albany: 3,462 (363)
Sweetwater: 3,400 (135)
Sheridan: 2,338 (602)
Weston: 524 (92)
Crook: 383 (34)
Johnson: 403 (212)
