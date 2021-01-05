Hundreds of protestors gather for the Free Wyoming rally against Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and the mask mandates Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, outside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The protest was organized by Rep. Scott Clem, who has been a vocal opponent of any statewide mandates. Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A young protestor throws a mask onto a burning pile during the Free Wyoming rally against Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and the mask mandates Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, outside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The protest was organized by Rep. Scott Clem, who has been a vocal opponent of any statewide mandates. Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Hundreds of protestors gather for the Free Wyoming rally against Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and the mask mandates Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, outside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The protest was organized by Rep. Scott Clem, who has been a vocal opponent of any statewide mandates. Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A young protestor throws a mask onto a burning pile during the Free Wyoming rally against Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and the mask mandates Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, outside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The protest was organized by Rep. Scott Clem, who has been a vocal opponent of any statewide mandates. Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – About 250 people demonstrated in front of the Wyoming State Capitol Monday afternoon to protest a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 related restrictions.
Calls to "Stop the tyranny,” “Free Wyoming” and make Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon a "one-term governor,” were the rallying cries the protesters belted out after about an hour of listening to elected officials and other citizens decry the mask mandate, including outgoing Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, who challenged people to burn their masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.