A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats Tuesday morning at Twin Spruce Junior High School.
Another student, a 13-year-old girl, said she received a threatening message on social media. Officers tracked the source of the message to the 14-year-old, who was arrested for making the threats, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
The nature of the threat was not clarified, but it was made against students and staff at the school and did not name specific names, Wasson said.
This marks the third incident where law enforcement responded to reports of students making threats in Gillette schools this month.
Earlier this month, a 12-year-old student at Twin Spruce allegedly threatened students and teachers at the school and had a specific list of people she intended to harm. The principal found out, intervened and she was removed from school. Wasson said then charges for terrorist threats were pending.
Then last week, two Campbell County High School students were removed from school after a message threatening to “shoot up” the high school circulated on Snapchat.
The 15-year-old boy who sent the private message and the 17-year-old boy who screenshot, edited and further spread the message both said they were joking and did not intend to cause harm. They also claimed to not have access to guns, Police Sgt. Jay Johnson said last week.
That case was sent to the county attorney’s office, where charges of terroristic threats were pending.
