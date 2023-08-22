Music in the Park
A “Music is a Walk in the Park” event will feature Powder River Symphony members playing live music from 9-11 a.m. Saturday around the Fishing Lake.

Those wanting to catch some lively tunes while enjoying a weekend walk will find just the thing Saturday morning at Dalbey Memorial Park.

