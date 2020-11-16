A man angry at his wife apparently rammed her pickup truck into a van that was parked in front of their trailer Sunday morning, which sent the silver van into the trailer.
“This is what happens when you tell someone you love them and then leave them,” the 42-year-old man said when he got out of the pickup truck after smashing into the van, according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
