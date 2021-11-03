The Campbell County School District reported its lowest active case count for students since it began reporting COVID-19 infections earlier this school year with 14 students out due to positive tests. There were seven cases among the staff.
Only six out of the 14 cases came from the secondary level, which has been more prone to positive cases since the district’s reporting began. Campbell County High School reported only two cases and Thunder Basin High School reported just one.
