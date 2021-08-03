Area kids can get a chance to learn some magic next week at Cam-plex.
At AJ’s Magic Camp purple wand course, students will not only learn the eight basic effects that make up all magic tricks, but they will discover the secrets to becoming a true magician as each lesson reveals an important life skill to help build confidence and communication.
